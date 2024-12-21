Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.