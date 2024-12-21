Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.34%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

