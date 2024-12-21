Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 5,863 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 22.0% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 1.3 %

PDS stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $79.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

