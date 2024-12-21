Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,345 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $15.81 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

