Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,567.36. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.