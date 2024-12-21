Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 3,650.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 51.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $19,801,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 230.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 384,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $2,593,000.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VREX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $583.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

