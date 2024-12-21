Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,250 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Funko were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNKO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of Funko stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,675.16. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843.10. The trade was a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,811 shares of company stock worth $1,411,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

