Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after buying an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,472,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 804,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,026,639 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.24.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

