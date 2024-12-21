Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,176 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Certara were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 1.5 %

Certara stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Insider Activity at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.