Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,068 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Worthington Steel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

