Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $453,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 44.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.