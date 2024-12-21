Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

FARO stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on FARO

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.