CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CNA Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

CNA opened at $48.21 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.