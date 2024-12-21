Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $498,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 287,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.