Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Separately, Citigroup raised LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.68. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

