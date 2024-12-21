Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ecovyst worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $876.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

