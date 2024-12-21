77,200 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.