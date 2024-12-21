Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Denison Mines by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,934 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 168.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 499.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,790 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 25,263,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,292,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 963,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02.

DNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

