Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $441,000 Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

