Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 65.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $316.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

