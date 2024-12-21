Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 13,140 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 716.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

