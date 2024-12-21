Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $589,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ICL Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

