Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $20.58 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.