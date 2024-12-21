30,000 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in OPKO Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,612,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,304,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,605. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK opened at $1.54 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

