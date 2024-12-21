Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $514,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Resources Connection worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 35,178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 105,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Resources Connection by 263.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

