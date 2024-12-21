Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,468.86. This trade represents a 45.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $111,512.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,765.93. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

