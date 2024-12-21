Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $584,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 188.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,893,000 after buying an additional 3,967,436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ryanair by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after buying an additional 2,562,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,631,000 after buying an additional 2,279,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.70 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

