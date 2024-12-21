Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 224.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 557,336 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,406,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $213,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,720.60. This represents a 12.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

