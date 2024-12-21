Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,436 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,521 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $3,257,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

