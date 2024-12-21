XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,745 shares of company stock valued at $748,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.79 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

