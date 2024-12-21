Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 52,497 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $43,963.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,256.38. This represents a 0.75 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

REFI stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

