Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,245 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,138,000 after buying an additional 1,713,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.62.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

