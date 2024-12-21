Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.71 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

