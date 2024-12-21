XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 14,397 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.35 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

