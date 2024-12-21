Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

