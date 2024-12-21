14,287 Shares in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC opened at $15.47 on Friday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

