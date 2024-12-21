Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 1,072,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.28.

Celsius Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

