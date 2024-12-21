ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 565,910 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $2,434,286. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.