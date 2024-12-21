The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,108 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of REAX stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.95. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.