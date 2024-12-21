Wellington Management Group LLP Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $14.13 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,205.40. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,278.29. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

