Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.
SOLV opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
