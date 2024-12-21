Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.21 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

