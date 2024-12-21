XTX Topco Ltd Has $185,000 Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

