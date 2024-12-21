XTX Topco Ltd Invests $180,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,226,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $17,305,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 2,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 532,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 345,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,380,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,730,008.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,156.80. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,081. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

