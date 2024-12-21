Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
