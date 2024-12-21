Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

