Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $845,241.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,968,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,792,519.61. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 753,894 shares of company stock worth $6,239,985 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Playtika Price Performance
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
