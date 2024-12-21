MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RSPM stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

