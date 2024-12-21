Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 39,977 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.23% of iRobot worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $7.44 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $227.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. iRobot’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

