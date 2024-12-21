Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820.20. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 3,682 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $330,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

