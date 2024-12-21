Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $711,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter worth $291,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in HUYA by 985,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,476 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.58 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Bank of America downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

